Garbage fee collection may rise in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The cost of garbage collection in South Lake Tahoe may soon rise for residents and business owners.

South Tahoe Refuse is proposing about a 5% increase per month for residential garbage collection but the new rates would not affect those on a qualified senior rate based on Liberty Utilities Care program and age 65 years of age or older.

The new monthly rate for residents would be $40.77, up from $38.84, if the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approve the rate hikes during a public hearing on Dec. 13.

The rates for seniors 65 and older will remain at $26.58.

For commercial trash collection, the rate would rise to $8.54 from $8.14 per 32-gallon can/bag or extra 32-gallon can/bag; from $46.57 to $48.88 per cubic yard or extra cubic yard and from $62.36 to $65.45 per compacted cubic yard or extra compacted cubic yard.

Should supervisors approve, the rate hikes would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.South Tahoe Refuse also received approved rate hikes at about the same time last year when residential service went from $37.43 per month to the current $38.84.

The agenda is not yet posted, but can be viewed at https://eldorado.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx several days before the meeting.