Gardnerville man, former trooper, dies from crash in Glenbrook

GLENBROOK, Nev. — A Gardnerville man, and former Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper, died recently after being ejected from his car in a single-car accident late last month, officials announced Wednesday.

According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, troopers at about 3:45 p.m.Saturday, May 21, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of 238 Old Highway 50 and Pray Meadow Road in Glenbrook, on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

Daniel Wayne Lopez, 56, or Gardnerville, a former NHP trooper died in a crash on May 21.

Provided/Record Courier

NHP said the preliminary investigation indicates that a red 2010 GMC Canyon pickup was traveling west on private property when for unknown reasons, the truck went off the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the GMC, Daniel Wayne Lopez, a 56-year-old from Gardnerville, succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Lopez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, NHP said.

This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team – Case #220501443.

If anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.

A celebration of Lopez’s life is 5 p.m. Friday at Jethro’s Oven & Grill 1281 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville.

Between 2010 and 2015, Lopez served as a spokesman for the Nevada Highway Patrol, spelling Trooper Chuck Allen before both men retired.

Born and raised in Carlin, a town in Elko County, Lopez was nicknamed “Boonie.” His dad worked for the Nevada Department of Transportation, and Lopez had the advantage of growing up in a small town.

A Carlin Railroader, Lopez played multiple sports in high school, and was the quarterback for the football team.

After graduation, he followed in his father’s footsteps and went to work for the Nevada Department of Transportation starting a 35-year career with the state.

The Record Courier contributed to this report