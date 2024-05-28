Gardnerville man injured in Alpine fatal head-on collision

A Gardnerville man was injured in a head-on motorcycle collision that killed the other rider on Highway 88 at Red Lake Road 5 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Christopher Jost, 52, was eastbound on 88 at 65-70 mph when a Harley Davidson ridden by Hayward resident Marcus Canizales, 50, tried to pass on the double yellow line and ran into Jost’s BMW.

Both Canizales and Jost were thrown from their motorcycles and Canizales suffered major head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jost sustained major injuries in the collision and was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Both men were wearing their helmets.

The road was cleared by 7 p.m.