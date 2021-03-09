Gardnerville man is deceased in fatal crash near Zephyr Cove

A fatal crash happened Sunday evening in the Zephyr Cove area. Provided / Rusty Lewis



ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Authorities are investigating a fatal three vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Gardnerville resident on Sunday evening near Zephyr Cove.

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified 52-year old Rafael Cortez as the deceased and said the incident is under investigation.

NHP responded at about 5:11 p.m. to a reported crash at mile marker 3, east of Stateline, on U.S. Highway 50.

The agency’s preliminary investigation showed that a silver 2015 silver Subaru Impreza was traveling eastbound in the right lane approaching a green 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup that was in the left lane.

Officials said the driver of the Impreza failed to stay in the right lane and drifted into the lane occupied by the Tacoma. The left front of the Subaru struck the right rear of the Tacoma causing both vehicles to roll and enter the westbound travel lanes.

The Tacoma landed on the hood of a silver 1999 Toyota Corolla traveling westbound in the right lane.

Cortez was declared dead at the scene.

Impairment is suspected, according to NHP Trooper Hannah DeGoey.

She added that there was a passenger in the Tacoma that was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno with severe injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was also taken by Careflight to Reno.

Two occupants in the Corolla received minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.

This crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.