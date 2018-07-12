Gardnerville man killed in wreck on Kingsbury Grade

A Gardnerville man died Tuesday from injuries he received when he was thrown from his motorcycle Sunday afternoon while riding on Kingsbury Grade.

Dana Edward Orgill, 69, was eastbound on Kingsbury near Tramway Drive when he failed to make a left curve and drove off the highway onto the shoulder at about 2:45 p.m.

The 2007 Kawasaki he was riding came to rest on its left side, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Orgill was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where he died of injuries received in the wreck.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Trooper Chris Kelly of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9649 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.usNHP Case No. 180700732