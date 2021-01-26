Gardnerville’s Withrow becomes 1st female head groundskeeper in minor leagues

Gardnerville native Leah Withrow became the only female head groundskeeper in Minor League Baseball Monday.

Withrow has been working with the Reno Aces as an assistant groundskeeper since 2018 after graduating from North Dakota State University.

Leah Withrow became the only female head groundkeeper in the minor leagues after the Reno Aces promoted her. Provided / Reno Aces



“This promotion feels surreal and I haven’t even fully digested what this means. I’ve watched and learned almost everything I know from the previous two groundskeepers and they both left pretty big shoes to fill, and not just because they’re men’s shoes,” said Withrow, in a press release from the club. “I hope this shows girls and women that any position is open. Just because you’ve only ever seen a man hold that position doesn’t mean that if you work hard enough and want it bad enough that it can’t be yours. Every job is open to anyone as long you prove yourself to be the best suited and I literally put my blood, sweat and tears into this field that’s how bad I wanted it. This field is the heart of the stadium and I’m ready to have it healthy, pumping and ready for a long season ahead.”

Aces general manager Emily Jaenson, who also made history herself as the first female general manager in the Pacific Coast League in nearly 20 years, praised Withrow’s achievements.

“Through her commitment to her work and this facility, Leah earned this role and we couldn’t be more excited to put her to work,” said Aces general manager Emily Jaenson. “It’s important to acknowledge Leah earning this role because representation matters. Historically, grounds keeping has been a position held by men. It will be an awesome day when a little girl enters the ballpark, to see Leah tending the field.”