UPDATE: Tata Lane in South Lake Tahoe reopens after residential gas leak

News | August 16, 2019

Staff Report

Firefighters respond to a gas leak on Tata Lane Friday.
South Lake Tahoe Firefighters Association / Twitter

Tata Lane has reopened following a brief closure due to a residential gas leak.

The road had been closed between 10th Street and Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

ORIGINAL POST: Gas leak closes Tata Lane in South Lake Tahoe

A section of Tata Lane is closed in South Lake Tahoe due to a gas leak.

The South Lake Tahoe Firefighters Association tweeted at 11:45 a.m. Friday that firefighters were at the scene. The leak is occurring on Tata Lane between 10th Street and Lake Tahoe Boulevard, according to the tweet.

The road is currently closed.

