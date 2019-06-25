UPDATE: US 50 reopens after gas leak

U.S. 50 is currently closed in South Lake Tahoe due to a gas leak.

Provided / City of South Lake Tahoe

UPDATE 4:35

U.S. 50 has reopened at Blue Lake Avenue after a gas leak forced the highway to close in South Lake Tahoe.

The city advises motorists to allow for extra travel time as traffic is still moving slowly.

ORIGINAL POST: Gas leak stops traffic on US 50 in South Lake Tahoe

U.S. 50 is closed in both directions at Blue Lake Avenue in South Lake Tahoe due to a gas leak, according to the city.

The closure is causing traffic to back up on Al Tahoe Boulevard and other nearby streets, according to several motorists in the area.

A tweet from Caltrans said there is no estimated time to open the road.

U.S. 50 is closed due to a gas leak.

Mike-Peron-Tahoe-Daily-Tribune

The leak led Liberty Utilities to shutoff power to the area for safety reasons. As of 4 p.m. 23 customers were reportedly impacted, according to Liberty.

City officials asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.