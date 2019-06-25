UPDATE: US 50 reopens after gas leak
UPDATE 4:35
U.S. 50 has reopened at Blue Lake Avenue after a gas leak forced the highway to close in South Lake Tahoe.
The city advises motorists to allow for extra travel time as traffic is still moving slowly.
ORIGINAL POST: Gas leak stops traffic on US 50 in South Lake Tahoe
U.S. 50 is closed in both directions at Blue Lake Avenue in South Lake Tahoe due to a gas leak, according to the city.
The closure is causing traffic to back up on Al Tahoe Boulevard and other nearby streets, according to several motorists in the area.
A tweet from Caltrans said there is no estimated time to open the road.
The leak led Liberty Utilities to shutoff power to the area for safety reasons. As of 4 p.m. 23 customers were reportedly impacted, according to Liberty.
City officials asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.
Diverting traffic on US50 in South Lake Tahoe at Rubicon /Carson to Blue Lake due to a gas line strike. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/sld2eJCq9e— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 25, 2019