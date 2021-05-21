Gas line replacement work to impact traffic on Highway 28

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Caltrans is notifying motorists that construction is under way to replace gas lines along State Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe.

Westbound motorists should expect weeknight one-way traffic control from just west of Highway 267 to Beach Street in Kings Beach from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Eastbound motorists should expect around-the-clock one-way traffic control until 6 a.m. Friday this week in the Carnelian Bay area. No weekend traffic restrictions are scheduled.

Expect one-way traffic control at two locations in North Lake Tahoe. | Maps provided by Caltrans

This is the start of a multi-year project by Southwest Gas and its contractor, Arizona Pipeline, to upgragde gas lines along Highway 28. Completion of this portion of the project is expected this fall, with additional work to resume in the spring of 2022.

Caltrans reminds motorists to "Be Work Zone Alert" and avoid distracted driving.

Source: Caltrans