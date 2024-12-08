Gately Sponsored Adoptions: Pet Network Humane Society offers free adoptions this December
- What: Gately Sponsored Adoptions – No adoption fees for any animal in December
- Where: Pet Network Humane Society, Incline Village, NV
- When: December 1 – December 31, 2024
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Pet Network Humane Society announced Gately Sponsored Adoptions this December, made possible through the incredible generosity of the Gately Family Foundation. All animal adoption fees are waived for the entire month, ensuring that deserving shelter pets find loving homes just in time for the holidays.
This heartwarming promotion doesn’t stop at simply finding homes—it also prioritizes health and safety for new furry family members. Each adoption includes a fixed-rate voucher for one year of veterinary care at the Pet Network Community Hospital. Additionally, every dog adopted will come equipped with a Fi GPS collar, offering pet parents peace of mind and an extra layer of protection for their new companions.
“This amazing initiative is a gift not only to the animals but also to the families who open their homes and hearts,” said Sybile O’Neill, Marketing and Development Manager at Pet Network Humane Society. “Thanks to the Gately Family Foundation, we’re giving pets a chance to thrive in a loving home while helping their adopters keep them healthy and safe.”
This season of giving is the perfect time to expand your family with a loyal companion or cuddly new friend. With waived fees, added vet care, and safety features, there’s never been a better opportunity to adopt.
How to Adopt:
Visit Pet Network Humane Society during regular business hours or view available pets online at http://www.petnetwork.org.
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to give a deserving animal the best gift of all: a forever home.
