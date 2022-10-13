Gear up for 8th annual Meyers Gear Swap

MEYERS, Calif. — Looking for some outdoor gear or have good quality stuff to sell? Shop until you drop for skis, snowboards, bikes, paddle gear, climbing gear, camping equipment, and other outdoor toys at the 8th annual Meyers Outdoor Gear Swap.

The Meyers Community Foundation will host the popular event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Westgate Center parking lot adjacent to the Divided Sky.

Cash or credit cards will be accepted.

Merchandise registration will take place in the parking lot between 8-9:30 a.m. There is a $1 cash per item fee to register it for the swap. The foundation asks that no equipment be over five years old. Unsold merchandise can be picked up between 2-3 p.m. and unclaimed items will be donated. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to the MCF.

To make a bigger contribution and increase the impact in the community, gear donations to the MCF are accepted and appreciated.

The foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to improving life in Meyers through its support and promotion of creative and sustainable local projects and community-enhancing events like the annual holiday tree lighting and the OMG Fun Run.

For more information, contact David Reichel at 530-545-3055 or Brian Levy at 530-545-9941. For more information about the Meyers Community Foundation, visit http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org .