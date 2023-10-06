Gear up for the Meyers Gear Swap

MEYERS, Calif. – On October 21, the Meyers Community Foundation will host the 8th annual Meyers Outdoor Gear Swap in the Westgate Center parking lot adjacent to the Divided Sky from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Looking for some sweet gear? Shop until you drop for skis, snowboards, bikes, paddle gear, climbing gear, camping equipment, and other outdoor toys. Cash or credit cards will be accepted.

The annual Meyers Gear Swap will be held Oct. 21. Provided / MCF

If you’ve got quality summer or winter gear to sell, come on down. Merchandise registration will take place in the parking lot between 8–9:30 a.m.; there is a $1 cash per item fee to register it for the swap. Please no equipment over five years old. Unsold merchandise can be picked up between 2-3 p.m.; unclaimed items will be donated. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to the MCF.

If you want to make a bigger contribution and increase your impact in the community, gear donations to the MCF are appreciated. The MCF is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving life in Meyers, California through its support and promotion of creative and sustainable local projects and community-enhancing events like the annual holiday tree lighting and the OMG Fun Run.

For more information about the swap, please contact David Reichel at (530) 545-3055 or Brian Levy at (530) 545-9941. For more information about the Meyers Community Foundation go to http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org