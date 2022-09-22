Genoa golf courses on market for $14 million

Sale of The Lakes and Resort Courses at Genoa Lakes took years to complete.

Provided/Record Courier

The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million.

Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.

“It’s the most spectacular property in the region,” he said. “Genoa is one of the hottest markets in the region and the owners will be able to make it into a phenomenal recreation opportunity. This is a win-win for our community.”

He pointed out that with the last project scheduled to break ground in the near future for the two courses, new owners will be able to focus on amenities, such as banquets and weddings.

While someone might only play golf once or twice a week, additional recreational opportunities will be key to the courses’ future.

According to genoagolf.com, the two 18-hole golf courses cover 565 acres along the foothills of the Carson Range.

The courses have a clubhouse and a supper club with established wedding and banquet facilities.

The southernmost course is on the former Sierra Creek Ranch and was approved in 1989 for 220 homes on 90 acres. Under the approval, the golf course was built first and then the homes. The property has essentially reached build-out. An effort to increase the number of homes along the southern course was rejected in district court.

The northern course was built on the former Harvey Gross’ Ranch that was purchased by pizza entrepreneur Ron Simek in 1986. Approval for the golf course and 312-lot project included the first instance where a developer transferred development rights from a noncontiguous property in Douglas County. Those rights came from the 900-acre Long Field south of Muller Lane, which is also on the market as part of Christopher Bently’s sale of his Douglas property.

There are 516.46 acre feet of water rights plus 200 acres of supplemental rights that can be pumped during dry spells.

Douglas County’s newest golf course at Clear Creek is within sight of the northern course. To the east lies the Sunridge Golf Course at the base of Indian Hills. Carson Valley Golf Course in Gardnerville rounds out the five courses located in Carson Valley. Edgewood at Stateline is the county’s sixth course.