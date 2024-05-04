Genoa Lakes: Tahoe-area golfing gem

NEVADA GEM – GENOA LAKES Location: Genoa, Nevada Yardage: 6,074 to 7,359 yards Slope Rating: 120 to 133 Head pro: Mark Gouger Green fees: $50 to $100 Website: http://www.genoalakes.com

Lake Tahoe is renowned for its many ski resorts, most of them in the shadow of a deep, cavernous blue lake that contains an average 37 trillion gallons of water, enough to fill the entire state of California with 14 inches of water. The venerable lake is enormous and the surrounding area serves as a winter wonderland for skiers and riders worldwide.

Throughout the year, the Tahoe region attracts tourists to the region like a beacon, a huge lore being its moniker as a world-class skiing region. However, a short drive from South Lake Tahoe over the majestic Sierra Nevada mountains leads to the mostly serene, much lesser-known towns in the Carson Valley, where golfers can choose from a dozen courses that can be played year round.

Heading to Genoa Lakes Golf Club from Lake Tahoe, golfers must drive through the tiny, historic town of Genoa, the oldest permanent settlement in Nevada, established by a group of Mormon traders from Salt Lake City in 1851. After passing through the town – don’t drive too fast because the speed limit is a mere 25 mph – one turns into the tranquil, laid-back Genoa Lakes community.

Genoa clubhouse view Provided / Jeffrey Weidel

Less than a mile from the entrance, the stately Genoa Lakes clubhouse comes into view along with the high desert backdrop that makes this course a special one to play because of its sheer beauty in the shadow of the eastern slopes of the breathtaking Sierra Nevada mountains.

Genoa Lakes was a design collaboration between PGA tour player Peter Jacobsen and then little-known John Harbottle III, a young golf architect whose reputation grew nationally after the course opened in 1994. Sadly, the Pete Dye protégé died 12 years ago at age 53.

Harbottle left behind a legacy at Genoa Lakes, a course that is applauded for its natural beauty and playability that can test the skills of golfers of all skill levels.

“I love this course,” raves Genoa club member Darlene Tiffany, the unofficial leader of the Genoa ladies club who has played the course for three decades. “I live off the sixth hole and I love the beauty of the golf course and all the facility has to offer. It’s a great place for beginner golfers, low handicappers and women like myself. It’s a very forgiving course that’s fun to play.”

The fun factor is what keeps golfers coming back to Genoa. The course stretches to a massive 7,359 yards at its tips, but most golfers choose the more accommodating green (6774 yards) or blue tees (6,050 yards). At any of the tee boxes, the course is challenging yet fair due to the mostly generous fairways and the many bail-out areas that offer several options while navigating the hole.

What’s also accommodating is the cost – its modest in comparison to the far-more expensive Tahoe-area golf courses. Depending on the month, day and time, green fees come with a complimentary cart and range from $50 to $100.

Genoa green, mountain view Provided / Jeffrey Weidel

“We think this could easily be $150 golf course,” states Mark Gouger, the director of golf at Genoa Lakes and the nearby Eagles Lake course. “A lot of people staying at the Lake come over here because we’re a much better bargain. The misconception (in Lake Tahoe) this time of year is people don’t think they can play golf in the winter months. We’re open year round.”

This particular wind-free April day finds the temperatures in the high 60s, leading to multiple golfers wearing shorts and a lightweight long-sleeve shirt. The weather is ideal and the course is in terrific shape considering a late March snow left behind several inches of the fluffy white stuff.

However, the course was dry, unless of course your golf ball landed in water, which is prevalent on 14 of the 18 holes. The lush wetlands and the winding Carson River combine to demand long, straight drives and accurate irons into sizeable greens.

The greens don’t have any crazy tiering or appear difficult at first glance, yet beware of the subtle breaks that can lead to a misread and the dreaded three-putt.

There are a number of memorable holes that will have golfers thinking about a return to Genoa Lakes. One of them arrives at No. 13, a monstrous 652-yard par-5, once known as the longest hole in Nevada. The good news is there’s no water and a breeze is frequently at the golfer’s back. Regardless of what tees one plays, it requires three solid shots to reach the green.

Following a friendly, modest opening par-4, another notable hole is No. 2, a par-5 where the tee box resides on an island of land surrounded by wetlands and water. The hole gives one an early glimpse at what epitomizes Genoa Lakes – willows, wetlands and large greens that combine to make a challenging journey.

Genoa tee box Provided / Jeffrey Weidel

The finishing hole is also noteworthy, a long par-4 (441 yards from the tips) that offers a terrific view of the majestic clubhouse and a snow-covered mountain. There’s water to navigate off the tee and some serious trouble on the left side. A big drive is extremely helpful if one wants to reach the green in regulation and have a chance to close out the round with a birdie or par.

After the round (and before as well), Genoa Lakes has a spacious lounge where one can grab breakfast, lunch or share a cocktail. Much like the course, The Grill at the Lakes is a friendly place to hang out, discuss the day’s round of golf, and most likely a return trip to this golfing oasis in the high desert.

Jeffrey Weidel is a Sacramento region golf writer who has writing about Tahoe-area golf courses for more than 25 years. He can be reached at skiweidel@gmail.com .