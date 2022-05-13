Genoa town manager resigns after interfering with firefighters

With the resignation of Genoa Town Manager Matt Bruback, Douglas County has selected Community Services Manager Amanda Reid to fill in until the town board can hire a new manager.

Matt Bruback



“I am pleased to accept Douglas County’s offer of support on behalf of the Town,” said Town Board Chairman Gordon Pasley. “We are thankful for the collaboration and support from the County as we move through this critical transition with a positive outlook and vision for the future.”

Effective Wednesday, Reid will serve in this acting capacity and be in the Genoa Town Office full time with further support from the Douglas County Community Services Department.

An agenda item will be drafted and placed on the next Genoa Town Board agenda where the Board will have the opportunity to discuss and take appropriate action.

Bruback was hired in May 2021 by the town board, which is elected and has its own tax base.

He was convicted at a trial last month of misdemeanor interfering with firefighters during an Oct. 22 power pole fire north of town.

Bruback was previously director of Main Street Gardnerville, having arrived in August 2019.