Geologic history presentation of Lake Tahoe Basin on Thursday

Celebration Point near Brockway Summit.

Provided/TRTA

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Ever wonder how Lake Tahoe came to be? Lake Tahoe’s creation tells the story of global tectonic forces that took place over millions of years, involving thousands of miles of the earth’s surface and at depths many miles beneath it.

From 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, the public is invited for a geology talk by Dave Schnake, Tahoe Rim Trail Association master trail builder and retired geologist.

Participants will gain a unique perspective on the eye-catching formations on the Tahoe Rim Trail and throughout the Tahoe Basin.

This talk will take place at Celebration Point, a special location on the TRT with spectacular lake views. Celebration point is on the North Shore near Brockway Summit and requires a three-mile drive up Martis Peak Rd., a paved Forest Service road.

Visit the Trail Talk webpage to sign up for free. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Registrants will receive a detailed map with instructions for getting to Celebration Point.

