George Whittell junior first Lady Warrior in over a decade to qualify for states

On October 11, at the 2023 NIAA Girls Golf Regionals, Olive Hamner Jillson shot a season best 104 and placed 6th overall. Jillson will be representing George Whittell High School at NIAA 2A state’s next week at Toiyabe golf course.

Jillson is the first Lady Warrior in over a decade to qualify for states. She is a junior at GWHS has completed on the HS girls golf team for two years.

Coach Emily Mildner is extremely proud of her hard work and leadership this year. Jillson’s hard work this season has paid off. Her performance yesterday excited everyone’s expectations.