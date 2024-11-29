George Whittell School students set for unforgettable spring break trip to Boston, New York City

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – This coming April, 25 enthusiastic 7th-9th graders from George Whittell School will embark on a life-changing Spring Break trip to Boston and New York City. Organized by Mrs. Heather Lamb, Whittell Mathematics teacher, in conjunction with Global Travel Alliance, this journey offers students the chance to explore U.S. history, cultural landmarks, and iconic sites while connecting classroom lessons to real-world experiences.

Highlights of the trip include experiencing Boston on Patriots’ Day, where students will cheer on marathoners from the MIT campus and tour iconic sites such as the Freedom Trail, USS Constitution, and the Museum of Fine Arts. They’ll also enjoy college visits, including a tour of Harvard University. In New York City, students will visit landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Ellis Island, and the 9/11 Memorial, as well as attend a Broadway show and immerse themselves in the vibrant energy of the Big Apple.

To help offset travel and lodging costs for the students, the Whittell Boosters are hosting an exciting Disco Prom fundraiser on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Tahoe Blue Estate from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best disco attire for a fun-filled evening featuring appetizers sponsored by Fox and Hound Smokehouse Grill and Bar, a silent and live auction, and a shuttle service with designated pick-up locations to transport guests to the venue. Beverages will be sponsored by Tepozan Tequila and Tahoe Blue Vodka. Babysitting services will also be available for an additional fee, with limited spaces offered with full details provided on event ticketing website.

Tickets for the Disco Prom and donation opportunities are now available at Disco Prom Tickets and Donations. {https://www.whittellboosters.com/#h.o3n49pbnl79i }

“This trip is an incredible opportunity for our students to broaden their horizons and gain a deeper understanding of American history and culture,” said a representative from the Whittell Boosters. “We’re thrilled to bring the community together for a night of disco fun while supporting our kids’ educational journey.”

If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor or contributing to the silent or live auction, please contact info@whitellboosters.com