Get ready for adventure: 2nd Annual Lake Tahoe Comic Con is back

When summer gives way to the crisp embrace of autumn, the excitement in the air will be palpable—especially for fans of all things geek and pop culture. This year, the vibrant shores of Lake Tahoe will once again serve as the backdrop for an unforgettable gathering of creativity, community, and, of course, adventure.

The 2nd Annual Lake Tahoe Comic Con is back, promising an exhilarating weekend Sept. 14 and 15. Whether you’re a die-hard comic book enthusiast, a passionate gamer, love costumes, or a lover of all things sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, this event is set to captivate your imagination and fuel your passion. Join us as we dive into what makes this year’s ComicCon a must-attend event, highlighting special guests, exciting activities, and the unique charm that Lake Tahoe brings to this much-anticipated celebration of fandom. Get ready to unleash your inner hero and make memories that will last a lifetime!

Nestled in the breathtaking beauty of the Sierra Nevada mountains at the Tahoe Blue Event Center at Stateline, now in its second year, the owner Clint Randolph, and local organizer Brad L. Johnson were determined to make the event epic.

The Lake Tahoe Comic Con is not just for die-hard fans; it’s an inclusive gathering that welcomes newcomers and casual enthusiasts alike. From interactive workshops encouraging creativity to vendor booths brimming with unique merchandise, attendees will find something to find their passion and curiosity. Whether you’re hoping to snag a limited-edition comic book, participate in a costume contest, make your own art, or simply soak in the vibrant energy of fellow fans, this convention promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

In addition to the myriad of activities, the Lake Tahoe Comic Con also emphasizes the importance of community. It’s a place where friendships are forged, ideas are exchanged, and memories are made. Under the umbrella of sponsorship from the International Association of Press and Photographers, Johnson is advocating Childhood Literacy and Art Expression for All Ages by opening up the convention to attendees to create their own vision in art with “Artist Alley,” sponsored by El Dorado Public Library in Tahoe along with story time with Ms. Arnel to promote childhood literacy and highlight Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Local 10-year-old artist Madison Mora will be on hand to offer inspiration to young artists showcasing their talents.

Nationally renowned artists from your favorite comics will be ready to just sit down and have a chat. Oh, yes, they will have celebrities. They’ve invited dozens and are adding more every day ( not to mention our surprise guests).

Meet C. Andrew Nelson who has played Darth Vader since 1994, more than any other actor. Chat with Voice actress Mary Gibbs whose career took off in 2001 when she gave voice to Boo in Pixar’s Monsters, Inc film. Eisner award winner Mel Smith will be on hand along with John Hageman and Manuel Martinez to talk about 10 Ton Press and their incredible line of work including Becoming Frankenstein, Charley & Humphrey, Rock And Roll Biographies. Stay updated on http://www.laketahoecon.com .

The 2nd Annual Lake Tahoe Comic Con is set to elevate the excitement with new experiences and offerings that promise to thrill attendees of all ages. This year, the convention is embracing innovation and creativity, introducing an array of fresh features that will make it an unforgettable adventure for fans and newcomers alike. They welcome our Emcee, Announcer and Cosplay Costume Host, Zion. Celebrity contest judges and upgraded prizes.

The recently acquired “mini-theatres” will feature not only William Shatner’s new documentary, “You Can Call Me Bill” but also Tahoe Joe 1 & 2 by Reno filmmaker Dillon Brown ( about Bigfoot in Lake Tahoe).

This year will also feature a “green screen” Photo Booth where attendees can select their favorite sci-fi, alien planet etc background to be pictured in. Dreamwell Comics has even supplied a full-size exact replica of the original Capt.’s chair in the original Star Trek series. Sit in the chair with the bridge behind you and take home an awesome souvenir.

To make things a little different, Reno-based Coffee N’ Comics are hoping to host a Cosplay Karaoke session, Cosplay For Kindness will be there along with Christine Knoffstetter and Gumi4VCosplay to aid you in your costume making.

Brad Johnson is currently reaching out to the community for volunteers, Sponsors ( for inclusion in the Program Guide), and Vendors. You can email him at bradljohnson@yahoo.com or find him on the Nextdoor App.