Get the facts: A Tahoe-focused look at SNAP benefits amid the government shutdown

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Beginning Nov. 1, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will be delayed — leaving 41.7 million people nationwide without the resources they rely on to put food on the table. In the Truckee–North Tahoe area alone, more than 200 families are expected to feel the impact.

“We are already hearing from families who don’t know where their next meal will come from — and we expect that number to rise sharply in the coming days,” said the Sierra Community House , a nonprofit that provides weekly food distribution and hunger relief services in North Tahoe, in a recent community newsletter.

SNAP is a federal nutrition program that provides food assistance to low-income families. The program is funded by the federal government through congressional appropriations. Following last month’s federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not received funding to operate the program through November.

However, a federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to continue funding food stamps during the government shutdown, siding with local officials and nonprofits trying to protect millions of low-income Americans. The ruling, the second in about an hour finding the administration acted unlawfully, came after the government refused to use an emergency reserve established by Congress to sustain the program.

It remains unclear when the roughly 42 million recipients will actually receive benefits. The administration previously suggested disbursement could take weeks, and the Justice Department could still appeal, potentially delaying aid further.

“Food insecurity is already one of our community’s greatest challenges, and this loss of benefits will push even more families to the edge,” Sierra Community House said.

According to Emily Blackmer, Sierra Business Council Government and Community Affairs Director, Lake Tahoe — and California as a whole — face the consequences of being among the states with the widest income gaps in the country.

“We’re a big state, and a very wealthy one,” Blackmer said. “But we also have huge levels of inequality. We have really well-off folks on one end, and others who don’t have the resources to ensure their kids and families have food on the table.”

The Public Policy Institute of California reported that in 2023, families in the 90th income percentile earned 11 times more than those in the 10th percentile. Only two other states had a wider income gap.

As the only food pantry in the North Tahoe and Truckee region, the Sierra Community House currently serves more than 700 families each week. The organization is mobilizing resources to bridge the gap created by the halt of SNAP as they anticipate at least a 30% increase in demand for services, equivalent to over 200 additional families.

Amid the uncertainty over SNAP benefits, some Tahoe residents have taken matters into their own hands. Community members are encouraged to donate to the Sierra Community House or nearby organizations such as Mountain Bounty Farm , which has established a community fund to support 25 of their members who pay for their farm boxes through SNAP.

“I’ve seen firsthand how food insecurity can affect every aspect of a person’s life,” said Lori Fazzeli, a Truckee community member active in nonprofit work advocating for donations to the Sierra Community House. “Many are already juggling two or three jobs just to stay afloat.”

There are several ways community members can support Sierra Community House. One option is to join the $2.38 Plate Club, a monthly giving program named after the estimated cost to provide one meal to a community member. Residents can also start a virtual food drive to rally friends, family and their networks to donate in support. In addition, people can contribute by making a one-time gift, volunteering or advocating for hunger relief in the region.

“We’re getting a new ballroom, ICE is tearing up our communities, and food — the thing that matters most — has been cut,” said Abby Litchman, a Truckee community member. “I feel like our priorities are wrong.”

Although Litchman doesn’t identify with any political party, she believes food should be a resource every community member can access. She’s calling people to donate to local organizations and help support their neighbors in need.