2018-19 Tahoe Magazine winter edition on stands now

Look, we all know that from time to time, everyone needs a little R&R.

There's nothing like a well-planned vacation — or, even better, a spontaneous day off — full of rest and relaxation to take your mind off the various things in life that cause us undue frustration.

Well, here at Lake Tahoe, as we welcome another wonderful (and, hopefully snow-filled) winter season, we're fortunate to be able to practice a whole lot of R&R&R.

Yep, that's not a typo. That extra "R" stands for "recreation," and we sure have plenty of rest, relaxation and recreation to offer you in our newest edition of Tahoe Magazine, which celebrates all-things-winter for the 2018-19 season.

The magazine published on Thanksgiving 2018 and can be found on newsstands across Lake Tahoe, Truckee and Reno. You can also go to bit.ly/2BoJXFP to view a digital edition.

Inside, you'll find plenty of features about all the Tahoe-Truckee winter has to offer. For example, one of the best ways to spend a stormy winter day here is to snuggle next to a warm fire as you watch the snow fall outside. What better way to do that than while cozied up inside a lush backcountry cabin? Check out Page 30 for a quick breakdown of our best rustic and modern cabin options.

Speaking of options, whether it's by way of warm hearty meals or plenty of good libations (or, if you're like me, indulging in both), who doesn't love to eat, drink and be merry after a fun day on the slopes? If you're looking for some of the region's best brunch spots (Page 52), a guide to which bottles of bubbly are best to celebrate the winter season (Page 54) or a reason to imbibe in the best craft beer Tahoe has to offer (Page 56), we've got you covered.

OK, so now that the rest and relaxation is out of the way, we can't forget about that third "R" — recreation. For many people, that means hitting the slopes as often as possible, so be sure to check out Page 72 for our 2018-19 ski season preview. Or, if you're looking for a different way to get the entire family outdoors, then check out Page 82 for our top 10 family-friendly activities to enjoy this winter.

These are just a few call-outs from a full lineup of sweet stories profiling the many people and places, recreation and adventure spots, and dining and entertainment options waiting for you this winter at Lake Tahoe and Truckee.

I hope you all enjoy what the 2018-19 winter edition of Tahoe Magazine has to offer. Cheers to a yet another fun and healthy snow season, packed full of rest, relaxation and recreation.

Kevin MacMillan is editor of Tahoe Magazine, which publishes content regularly online at http://www.tahoemagazine.com, as well as on Facebook and Instagram. Have feedback? Email him at kmacmillan@swiftcom.com, or hit him up on Instagram (@lowercaskevin) with questions, comments, feedback and ideas.