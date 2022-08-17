Ghost kitchen, resort expansion, wine tasting room to be considered by South Tahoe planners

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A ghost kitchen, construction of new cabins at a resort and a wine tasting room will be among items considered this week by the South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission.

The commission will consider a special use permit for construction of a new ghost kitchen, a mixed-use project at 1022 Fairway Avenue proposed by Delivered SLT, LLC.

The proposed project in the Bijou District will be a 2-unit multi-family dwelling above the kitchen which would be on the ground floor.

The ground floor will operate as a commercial kitchen and food will be prepared for consumption onsite, as well as be transferred offsite to cater events. The second floor will contain two, one-bedroom, market-rate residential units. The owner intends to divide the units into air space condominiums.

The proposed hours of operation for the kitchen are 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. every day of the week. These hours and days are subject to change.

A building and shed located on the parcel, which is 7,453-square-feet, have recently been demolished and the project proposes to redevelop 5,503-square-feet with the restaurant using about 1,000-square-feet. Additional space will be used for parking.

Planners will also consider approving a major design review, special use permit and variance for Diamond Rock Hospitality Company who proposed to construct nine cabins with 14 hotel units at the Landing at Tahoe Resort and Spa.

The agenda said the new buildings will add a total of 7,149-square-feet of gross floor area and increase the number of hotel units from 82 to 96.

A major design review application is required for non-residential projects greater than 5,000-square-feet. A special use application is required when property owners request a reduction in required parking ratios. A variance is required for the parking lot and exterior staircase encroachment into the side street setback.

The project includes a new outside staircase to the event deck above Jimmy’s Restaurant. All of the cabins will have two stories and two hotel units except for Cabin 4, which will only contain one story and one hotel unit.

The property is located at 4104 Lakeshore Boulevard, at the corner of Stateline Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Exline & Company Inc. has submitted an application on behalf of property owners David and Darcie Kent for a major design review and special use permit to allow for a wine tasting room and gallery at 821 Stateline Avenue.

The proposed project is a one-story, 1,152-square-foot single structure wine tasting room and gallery, composed of a wine tasting bar and room, gallery room, an office, two all-gender restrooms, a storage room, janitor’s closet, garage, and outdoor patio area.

The proposed project is anticipated to operate during the warmer months from approximately 11 a.m. until sunset, and on the weekends during the winter.

Tahoe Slush has filed an application asking for a change of use from amusement and recreation to an eating and drinking place at 3668 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

The ice cream shop is proposing to operate daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during summer and decrease hours during winter depending on demand.

The property is located at the corner of Ski Run Boulevard. The 1.72 acre parcel is developed with a 21,310 square foot commercial complex. The property has driveway entrances from Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Ski Run Boulevard and 99 parking spaces.

Ski Run Park LLC has applied for a design review permit and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency permit for constructing a community park at 1195 Ski Run Park.

The property was purchased by Ski Run Park LLC for the purpose of constructing a community park that will be donated to the city upon completion. On June 15, the city accepted the donation and entered into an agreement with the Friends of Ski Run, a nonprofit public benefit corporation, to collaboratively identify and implement improvements related to the construction, maintenance, and preservation of the community park. The city will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the park.

The full agenda is available here .

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in council chambers at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are also streamed on channel 21, the city’s website and via Zoom .