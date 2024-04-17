Gilbert hired to remove superintendent

Joey Gilbert admitted he was hired to fire Keith Lewis during the Douglas County School Board meeting April 9.

“I was brought in specifically, I don’t know if you remember to help, I guess the word would be, to remove Keith Lewis by the board. That was exactly why I was hired,” said Gilbert.

During the meeting, Gilbert opened the floor to Trustees to discuss and ask questions about his existing contract and processes in working with the board of trustees and the district.

Vice President Linda Gilkerson pointed out details in the contract which she called the “get rid of Keith changes.”

She said previous legal counsel would first talk with the superintendent, then discussion would happen with the board. In Gilbert’s contract, he reported to the board first.

“It was changed that you (Mr. Gilbert) will go to the board and then maybe talk to the superintendent,” said Gilkerson.

Gilkerson stated that Gilbert’s assistant, Kira Sears, would often reference that the change was more in line with NRS in that legal counsel did not have to talk with the superintendent, but instead reported to the board.

“We never had that information she was referencing in front of us, so it was really hard and it felt like we were being snowballed into all of this,” said Gilkerson.

Gilbert said he specifically requested Sears not to include Lewis’ signature on the contract.

“That was on my request, I just didn’t feel it was necessary,” he said. “I thought that I served at the pleasure of the board. The board is who hired me.”

Later he told trustee Yvonne Wagstaff that he is legal counsel for the district and the board.

“They are the same thing,” he said. “I believe as general counsel I should have the ability to hire whomever I need. That’s what you hired me to do; I shouldn’t have to come to you. I follow the policies and procedures, but I’m going to use attorneys that are qualified and know what they are doing. That’s what every district does.”

Lewis resigned as Superintendent in November after alleged disagreements with the majority of the board forced him out. Some of those disagreements included the replacing of the district’s legal counsel and controversial policies and bylaws.

“One thing I want to clear up about the Keith Lewis thing, I meant that Keith was not happy,” said Gilbert. “I went to Keith said how do we fix this, and he said ‘Joey, I can’t work with this board, I’m going to get a lawyer and we are going to figure this out.’ So, I just want you guys to know, someone was needed to deal with that situation and that’s what we did.”

Gilbert was hired July 18 replacing Douglas County School District’s legal counsel of over 20 years, Maupin, Cox and LeGoy.

Lewis dedicated 28 years to the Douglas County School District, starting as an elementary school physical education teacher in 1995 and becoming superintendent in 2020.

“Keith was excellent to work with and his attorney was too and we did something that I thought was in the best interest of the district and the best interest of Keith,” said Gilbert.