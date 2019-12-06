Lake Tahoe gingerbread displays featured at Harrah’s, Harveys

Part of the gingerbread display at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — Just in time for the holidays, the bakery elves at Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe have created two gingerbread holiday displays in the lobbies of both of the hotel casinos.

This year, Executive Pastry Chef Guido Landolt chose an Emerald Bay theme, one of the most photographed scenic areas in the world, for the display at Harveys. It includes gingerbread renditions of Vikingsholm, the M.S. Dixie, surrounding mountains and, of course, the beautiful bay itself.

At Harrah’s, Chef Landolt and his staff have re-created a snowy alpine village scene in gingerbread, lots of icing and candies.

“Emerald Bay is so stunningly beautiful, I wanted to try to capture it in gingerbread,” Landolt said. “Tahoe in the winter is very reminiscent of my native Switzerland and it inspired me to create a snowy village scene for Harrah’s.”

Incorporating hundreds of pounds of fresh secret gingerbread spiced dough, the creative displays feature a multitude of gingerbread cutouts, numerous pounds of royal icing, frosted candies, candy canes, pinecones and much more for the colorful displays.

Be sure to check-out the “Gingerbread Villages” during this holiday season. They will be on display through New Year’s Day.