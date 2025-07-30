Girl Scouts promote pet food donation bins

Piper Murnane and Peyton Lozano of Girl Scout Troop 288 pose in front of collected pet food donations

Provided by Murnane family

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Local girl scouts in South Lake Tahoe have partnered with the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) to take donations of pet food for community members unable to provide food for their pets.

Girl Scout Troop 288 helped HSTT establish four bins to receive pet food donations in South Lake Tahoe, including one at Raley’s, Grocery Outlet and two at Safeway.

A pet food donation bin at the front of Raley’s Provided

“I personally love pets and animals in general so I wanted to help people who could not help their pets,” said eighth-grader Piper Murnane, who led the initiative. Murnane herself has two dogs and a cat at home. Through the bins, they also hope to increase awareness of pet owner needs and resources within the community.

Members of the troop have also promoted the bins during food drive events. On June 28, they held an event outside of the Raley’s to fill a battalion chief’s firetruck with food for cats and dogs, treats and kitty litter.

The goal was to collect 500 pounds of pet food, but they collected significantly more. In the end, they collected 895 pounds of food, 216 pounds of litter, 16 pounds of treats and $559 in monetary donations.

In addition to the bins, the HSTT offers a pet food pantry, and contributes to pet owners who visit Bread and Broth for weekly meals. Since November of 2019, the HSTT has distributed nearly 12,000 pounds of dog and cat kibble and nearly 11,000 cans of wet food for dogs and cats. The bins help the non-profit widen its range of assistance and what it can provide. For now, Murnane says, they are here to stay.