‘Giving Tree’ helps North Lake Tahoe families in need

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe School, in collaboration with Tahoe Family Solutions, is hosting the annual "Giving Tree" full of families' wishes for the holidays.

TFS chose local families most at need during the holidays and asked for three wishes from each family member, according to a press release. The wishes were written on ornaments and hung on the Giving Tree in Lake Tahoe School lobby Nov. 12.

Gifts will be accepted through Dec. 20, according to TFS.

Wishes include clothing, shoes, jackets, blankets, pots and pans and other household necessities. Toys for young children also are on the wish lists.

Community members are invited to choose an ornament, purchase a gift, and return the unwrapped presents where the Lake Tahoe School Student Council will then wrap the presents and TFS will distribute the gifts to the local families through Dec. 25.

During the past nine years over 100 local families have had wishes fulfilled through the Giving Tree Program.

For information, contact Leslie Blunden at TFS at 775-413-5145.