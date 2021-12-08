Glover named new CEO for Tahoe Chamber

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber Board of Directors Chair Tiffany Zabaglo announced Wednesday that Mike Glover will take over as chief executive officer for the Tahoe Chamber.

Glover is a graduate of the Western Association of Chamber Executives and an accredited chamber executive. He was previously president/CEO of the Hood River, Oregon, Chamber of Commerce as well as the chief executive at VisitBend, the destination marketing organization serving the Bend, Oregon region.

He has deep roots in the Tahoe area, having started his career at Heavenly Mountain Resort, later working for the Incline Village-Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau and two different hotel properties in the Reno area. He has a master’s degree in parks, recreation, and tourism from California State University, Sacramento.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead this active, engaged organization and work with such a dedicated board and staff,” said Glover in a press release. “I am delighted to return to my Tahoe roots. I look forward to connecting with the Chamber’s members and partners.”

“We’re excited to welcome Mike to our South Shore community and work with him to support our local businesses,” Zabaglo said. “He has an impressive chamber and tourism background and comes to us from a region with many similar opportunities and challenges. We’re pleased to have his executive leadership as we take Tahoe Chamber to our next level of value and services for our members and the community we serve.”





Glover takes over the CEO position from Steve Teshara who remains a member of the Chamber team as its government affairs and legislative advisor.

