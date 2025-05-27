Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1): Nature’s powerful and original weight loss hormone

As of 2021–2022, approximately 74% of U.S. adults aged 20 and older were classified as overweight or obese, with 42.1% meeting criteria for obesity alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These conditions increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and overall reduced life expectancy.

Given the scope of the risk, attention has turned to metabolic hormones that regulate appetite, satiety, and glucose metabolism, particularly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). Its appetite-suppressing effects led to the development of synthetic analogs called GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs).

These drugs mimic natural GLP-1 by binding to its same receptors. However, they are structurally modified to resist enzymatic degradation. Therefore, they last longer in the body. This modification offers both advantages and limitations.

GLP-1: Physiological functions and evolutionary role

Before exploring treatment options, it is important to understand internally produced GLP-1, the natural hormone, in more detail.

GLP-1 is secreted by intestinal L-cells in the small and large intestine in response to food. It plays a central role in regulating blood sugar and energy intake. It stimulates insulin release, allowing glucose to enter cells. It also suppresses a hormone called glucagon, which normally raises blood sugar by mobilizing stored carbohydrates and initiating a process called gluconeogenesis.

GLP-1 also slows gastric emptying, prolonging fullness, and reduces appetite by activating satiety pathways in the hypothalamus.

These functions are conserved across mammalian species, underscoring their evolutionary role in glucose control and the balance between energy intake and expenditure.

Microbiota

GLP-1 secretion is strongly influenced by the gut microbiota. Akkermansia muciniphila has been shown to promote GLP-1 release via a membrane protein that activates L-cells. Other genera such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium have also been linked to improved GLP-1 signaling and satiety.

Inflammation

Chronic inflammation, often driven by excess adiposity and high saturated fat intake, disrupts both GLP-1 secretion and receptor sensitivity. Inflammatory diets can damage the hypothalamus, impairing its response to satiety hormones.

Pharmaceutical Applications

GLP-1’s appetite- and blood glucose–regulating effects have led to the development of synthetic GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) for managing diabetes and obesity. Semaglutide is one such drug, sold as Ozempic (type 2 diabetes), Wegovy (weight management), and Rybelsus (oral formulation). Tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro and Zepbound, is distinct in that it not only acts as a GLP-1 RA but also targets GIP receptors, further enhancing insulin sensitivity and appetite suppression.

These agents can lead to substantial weight loss, but common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and delayed gastric emptying. In rare cases, pancreatitis or gallbladder complications may occur. Their appetite-suppressing effect is also non-selective, reducing intake of both unhealthy and nutritious foods.

Conclusion

Dietary strategies offer several benefits: they are sustainable, free of side effects, and support gut microbial diversity. Diets rich in whole, fiber-dense, minimally processed foods can increase GLP-1, reduce inflammation, and improve long-term health.

Pharmaceutical approaches may be appropriate for those facing low motivation, executive dysfunction (e.g., difficulty planning, self-regulating, or initiating behavior change), or severe obesity, offering rapid results with minimal lifestyle change.

The choice between pharmacologic and nutrition-based interventions should be made with a medical team, ideally including a registered dietitian specializing in weight management. Regardless of approach, current consensus recommends continued nutrition counseling with qualified providers during GLP-1 RA therapy to support lasting behavior change, prevent deficiencies, and promote sustainable outcomes.

About the Author

Patrick Traynor, PhD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian and founder of MNT Scientific, LLC, an insurance-based nutrition practice serving South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento, CA; Minden, NV; and Ashland, OR. Virtual appointments are also available via telehealth.