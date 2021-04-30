Go Local gift card program still benefiting local businesses

The Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club purchased 150 of the $50 denomination cards and distributed them to all local Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Tahoe Douglas Fire personnel and teaching and support staff of George Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Go Local Tahoe eGift Program received a major boost last week when Tahoe Douglas Rotary purchased and awarded more than $7,000 of gift cards to thank first responders and teachers for their service during the pandemic.

The cards are redeemable at small retail and service businesses and local restaurants adversely affected during the pandemic.

“During this past year, our community’s first responders and educators have stayed at their post and performed above and beyond,” said Paul Thibodeau, Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club president. “This action will help stimulate the local economy and thank these local heroes for their yeoman work during the pandemic.”

The Tahoe Douglas Rotary utilized a portion of the grant received from the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority as a result of last year’s American Century Championship to support the Go Local eGift program. program.

“We wanted to direct a good portion of that grant to supporting local businesses during these troubled times, and even more important during Tahoe’s ‘shoulder season,” said Thibodeau. “Partnering with the Tahoe Chamber’s Go Local Tahoe Card campaign was a perfect fit and a win-win proposition.”

In addition to the Rotary, Barton Health and Vail Resorts are among several local organizations who have purchased the gift cards.

“It’s definitely become a mutually beneficial project for the entire community,” said Emily Abernathy, Chamber of Commerce director of operations. “Including the Rotary Club’s purchase, we have now distributed nearly 2,000 local Gift Cards totaling a cash value of $70,000. With nearly $25,000 redeemed to date, we have received positive feedback from several participating restaurants and retailers. The program is definitely working.”

The Go Local Gift Card promotion launched in December with cards still available for purchase in increments of $10, $25, $50 and $100 in the form of MasterCard debit cards redeemable at participating businesses.

For a complete list, https://golocaltahoe.com or TahoeChamber.org . Cards are valid for up to one year.