As the holidays approach, there’s no better time to celebrate the magic of giving than by choosing gifts that come from the heart—and from our own South Shore community! This year, more than ever, local businesses are creating unique, handcrafted, and memorable items and experiences that add a special touch to every gift. Supporting our local artisans, shops, businesses, and nonprofit organizations helps keep our community thriving and adds meaning to each present exchanged.

Whether you’re looking for a little something to bring holiday cheer or a memorable gift to surprise a loved one, the Tahoe Chamber is curating a Go Local Holiday Gift Guide to make your shopping experience as seamless and rewarding as possible. Packed with unique treasures from right here in Tahoe, this guide will be your best resource for thoughtful gifts that support both local and small businesses, as well as highlight the best of our region.

Who is the Tahoe Chamber?

The Tahoe Chamber is a nonprofit organization focused on developing, promoting, and representing South Shore businesses. By connecting businesses, residents, and visitors, the Chamber helps keep Tahoe’s spirit alive and its economy strong.

Why Go Local This Holiday Season?

Shopping locally means more than buying a product; it’s an investment in our community. It supports small-town artisans and business owners, preserves Tahoe’s unique charm, and strengthens the local economy: for every $100 spent at a locally-owned business, $68 will stay in the community.

Are you an early bird holiday shopper?

Here’s a teaser of some local gems to keep an eye out for in our Go Local Holiday Gift Guide! These curated picks are just a taste of what our local businesses have to offer, bringing a little bit of Tahoe into every home and heart this holiday season. 1) For the Sports Enthusiasts: Lake Tahoe Golf Course The Clubhouse at LTGC is now open year-round with full dining, a bar, and multi-sport simulators, offering fun for the whole family. Whether you’re looking for golf-related gifts, such as golf balls and golf clothing, or an experience for sports enthusiasts, consider Lake Tahoe Golf Course this holiday season.

https://www.laketahoegc.com

2) For Wellness Lovers: Sierra Sauna Club Help loved ones unwind with the ultimate relaxation experience you can share together. This luxury mobile sauna includes a built-in cold plunge and comes directly to your location, offering a unique and rejuvenating experience for groups, couples, or solo wellness enthusiasts.

https://www.sierrasaunaclub.com

3) For the Little Ones (and fur babies): South Lake Brewing Co. SLBC’s Little Bear Baby Onesies and Tees feature their constellation bear and make an adorable gift for families with a baby on the way. Or, for the fur babies, consider their Beer Can Dog Toys fresh off the canine canning line. Keep your dog engaged and entertained with this Plush Dog Toy while you enjoy your own crisp beverage.

https://www.southlakebeer.com

4) For Earth Lovers: Gaia-licious Global Gifts

This global gift boutique specializes in Fair Trade, locally made, and eco-friendly gifts. Here you’ll find unique clothing, accessories, yoga items, books, and Tahoe-themed gifts for the whole family, all while supporting local artists and a woman-owned business.

https://www.gaialicious.com

5) For Date Night: Whittell Boosters Club

Give the gift of a unique and meaningful date night experience by supporting George Whittell School’s students as they prepare for an educational trip to Boston and New York City. The Whittell Boosters are hosting a Disco Prom fundraiser on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Tahoe Blue Estate, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Perfect for couples looking to mix fun with philanthropy, the event features groovy disco vibes, delicious appetizers, silent and live auctions, and even shuttle service to and from designated pick-up locations.

https://www.whittellboosters.com

6) For the Practical-Minded: AirMedCare Network

Gift your loved ones peace of mind this holiday season. With three annual household membership options for CA and NV residents, this practical gift is perfect for the entire family.

https://www.amcnrep.com/msm/sonja-keller

7) For Stocking Stuffers: Blue Bear Apothecary Their 2024 Holiday collection features perfect gift and stocking stuffer ideas, including personalized gift baskets or individual gifts of scented candles, reed diffusers, car diffusers, and organic room sprays. Handmade lip balm, body oil, body butter, and sugar scrub are available in the festive Candy Cane Kiss scent.

https://bluebear-apothecary.shop

This holiday season, make an impact by choosing gifts that support our community and celebrate South Shore’s authentic charm. The Tahoe Chamber’s Go Local Holiday Gift Guide is your best source for thoughtful presents that give back to local businesses and artisans. Whether you’re an early bird shopper or searching for a last-minute find, you’ll discover something memorable that adds a personal touch to every celebration. Stay tuned this week for the full guide on the Tahoe Chamber’s website, newsletter, and social media platforms!