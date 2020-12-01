GO Local & Win holiday contest promotes local businesses

The GO Local & Win holiday contest kicked off this last Saturday.

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber’s annual GO Local & Win holiday contest began late last week and lasts through December. The contest rewards community members for shopping and dining at local businesses during the holidays.

“Now is the time to support your favorite businesses or risk the chance of losing them,” said chamber spokesperson Emily Abernathy in a press release. “Whether you order takeout, shop safely in store, purchase gift cards, or dine outdoors, we all must do our part to spend locally this holiday season.”

The contest will be tracked digitally this year through the interactive GOLocalTahoe.com website. To be entered to win cash prizes up to $500, participants can check in digitally and submit local spending amounts at participating businesses on the virtual passport at https://golocaltahoe.com/golocal-passport/.

Participants will earn one entry for every business they visit and additional entries for every $25 spent. A full list of participating businesses and more information on the digital passport can be found at GOLocalTahoe.com.

Beyond the holiday contest, the new GOLocalTahoe.com website will function as a year-round local shopping and holiday guide for residents and visitors.

As the website continues to expand, it will be a hub for supporting local businesses, with direct links to business websites, information about each company, beer trails, and culinary maps.

Businesses wanting to be featured on the GOLocalTahoe.com website can email emily@tahoechamber.org.