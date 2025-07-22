Godfather Crime Tour launches in Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first Godfather Crime Tour launched on Saturday, bringing to life the darker side of Lake Tahoe’s history aboard the luxury yacht Tahoe Star.

John Mascarich, CEO of Movies on Glass, stands with the boat crew beside the Tahoe Star. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

As guests stepped aboard, elegance revealed itself in every detail. Built in the 1970s for the legendary Rat Pack, the yacht still radiated the glamour of a bygone era. At the entrance, John Mascarich, CEO of Movies on Glass, welcomed guests with a calm, confident presence that evoked the world of The Godfather. In an instant, passengers were transported to Lake Tahoe’s darker days, when mob influence hung in the air and glamour walked hand in hand with danger.

The tour, which blended the legacy of The Godfather films with Lake Tahoe’s own real-life mob history, cruised along Tahoe’s West Shore and into Emerald Bay. It offered guests a firsthand look at the iconic Fleur du Lac Estate — the primary filming location for the Lake Tahoe scenes in The Godfather Part II. The historic waterfront property near Homewood, Calif., served as the cinematic home of Michael Corleone and the setting for several pivotal scenes in the film.

As guests took in sweeping views of Lake Tahoe and savored antipasti alongside Godfather-themed cocktails, Mascarich shared little-known stories about the region’s cinematic and criminal past, including mob connections, local crime lore, and eyebrow-raising myths that still echo along the shoreline.

Antipasti served on the Godfather Crime Tour alongside a display of Godfather-themed wines. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

“In order to truly understand this region, you have to go back in history,” Mascarich said. “Only then can you really see the full picture — and truly appreciate what went on in Lake Tahoe”

As a longtime licensee of Paramount Pictures, Mascarich saw the tour as a natural extension of his growing brand. His company, Movies on Glass, specializes in glassware and gifts inspired by classic films and rock music culture.

However, Mascarich isn’t your typical CEO. When he talks about The Godfather, his tone shifts. The business talk fades, replaced by genuine reverence for the film’s legacy. He doesn’t just reference scenes — he recites dialogue, recalls behind-the-scenes details and connects characters to real-life events.

John Mascarich engages with guests Debbie and Randy Gaeta during the tour. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

Mascarich was just 14 when he first saw The Godfather during its original 1972 release.

“Right away, my friends and I went to the restaurant where Michael shot Sollozzo and the police captain,” he said. “As kids, we talked about it all the time, quoted the movie constantly and just had fun with it.”

What resonates most with Mascarich is the film’s central theme: how power can seduce someone away from love, family and loyalty. He finds The Godfather endlessly fascinating — not just as a cinematic masterpiece, but as a character study rich with moral complexity and meaning.

“There are some big lessons to be learned from The Godfather,” Mascarich said. “I want guests to think about the themes and the characters — what happened to their lives — and ask themselves, how could that possibly help me live a better life?”

The inaugural guests of the Godfather Crime Tour, accompanied by The Tahoe Star’s boat crew and John Mascarich. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

Tours will run through mid-September, every Saturday at 2:30 p.m. aboard the “Rat Pack Boat,” and every Sunday at 11 a.m. on the “Classic Wooden Boat.”