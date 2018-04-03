GoFundMe page created for Elk Grove man killed in Lake Tahoe snowmobile incident

An online fundraising effort benefiting the family of a California man killed in a snowmobile incident is underway.

Elk Grove resident Thomas Korves, 56, was snowmobiling on the Tahoe Rim Trail near Spooner Summit with a friend on Thursday, March 29. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Korves was attempting to ride up a steep hill when he turned at an angle, causing the snowmobile to flip and pin him underneath.

An autopsy confirmed that he died from lack of respiration as a result of his chest being compressed under the snowmobile, according to the sheriff's office.

Korves, per the GoFundMe page, leaves behind a wife, a 12-year-old son and an adult daughter. The funds will help pay for final expenses and, if any money remains, help establish a savings account for Korves' son, Zac.

Korves' wife, Vickie, will be in charge of the final expenses and their disbursement, according to the GoFundMe page.

"We wanted to help ease the financial burden that Vickie is left to face, after losing a devoted husband and father so suddenly. … Any donation, no matter how small is greatly appreciated," states the GoFundMe page.