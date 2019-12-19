Golden Dragon Acrobats perform Friday at Stateline

The Golden Dragon Acrobats return to Harrah’s this Friday and will have performances through Jan. 11.

Award-winning acrobats, traditional dance, costumes, contemporary, martial arts, opera, sports and ancient music all make up this unique performance.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats, from China, have been recognized internationally.

Organized by Danny Chang and choreographed by Angela Chang, this performance shows off highly talented and skillful acrobats.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats will perform an ancient tradition that dates back 25 centuries. The acrobats began in 1967 and are the most well-known and leading Chinese acrobatic tour company around.

They will have several performances starting Dec. 20 and lasting into the new year.

Tickets are $20-25 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and at the box offices located at the entrance to the showrooms.

For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe.