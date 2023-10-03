Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe sponsors Bread & Broth Monday Meal

STATELINE, Nev. – On Monday, Sept. 29, the region’s newest casino, Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe’s Marketing Team was on board to help serve the over ninety dinner guests who attended St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal.

“We are very happy that we had the opportunity to give back to our community during our exciting transition into the Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe,” shared the Golden Nugget Marketing Team members.

As the evening’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor, the Golden Nugget was represented by members of the Hotel/Casino’s Marketing Team which included Tina Rogo, Marketing Director; Cooper Stanley, Marketing Manager; Natalie Nealan, Social Media Manager; Adyson Casteel, Marketing Coordinator; and Linda Hunt Executive Assistant.

In addition to helping with the dinner’s setup and cleanup, the Golden Nugget’s Adopt A Day crew served a restaurant quality meal prepared by B&B’s talented cooking team volunteers. Being on the dinner serving line is probably the most fun and rewarding task of the AAD sponsor crew duties.

“It brought us great joy to see the smiles on people’s faces during our service,” added the Marketing Team members as they were dishing out heaping servings of pork chops with apples, mashed potatoes, baked zucchini, and a fresh garden salad served along with drinks and a wide variety of desserts.

It was a pleasure to have the enthusiastic and helpful Golden Nugget AAD sponsor crew join the B&B volunteers. Additionally, B&B would like to thank the Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe for their $350 donation to help finance their sponsorship meal. B&B welcomes the Golden Nugget to our community and looks forward to our continued partnership in easing hunger in our c