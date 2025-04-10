Golf fundraiser at Edgewood to benefit South Tahoe FC

STATELINE, Nev. — South Tahoe Football Club (STFC) announced its upcoming Golf Fundraiser at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, set to take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, with a noon shotgun start. This highly anticipated community event invites local golfers, businesses, and supporters to “Play for a Purpose” while enjoying one of the most scenic golf courses in the country.

The fundraiser is a play-your-own-ball format, perfect for all skill levels, and promises a day of enjoyment and giving back.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM Shotgun Start

12:00 PM Shotgun Start Location: Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, 100 Lake Parkway, Stateline, NV

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, 100 Lake Parkway, Stateline, NV Format: Play-your-own-ball

Registration Options:

1-Some: $200/player

$200/player 2-Some: $175/player

$175/player 4-Some: $150/player

$150/player Platinum 4-Some Sponsorship: $1,000 (includes recognition and perks)

All proceeds directly benefit South Tahoe FC, a nonprofit youth soccer organization dedicated to developing young athletes both on and off the field. Founded in 1986, STFC has been a pillar in the South Lake Tahoe community, promoting teamwork, leadership, and opportunity through the sport of soccer. To learn more, visit http://www.southtahoefc.com .

“This fundraiser is more than just a round of golf,” says the STFC team. “It’s about supporting our youth, growing the sport in the region, and bringing the community together in a meaningful way.”

Registration is now open at: https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/edgewood-locals-day-presented-by-south-tahoe-futbol-club . Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

For sponsorship opportunities or more information, contact fundraising@southtahoefc.com .