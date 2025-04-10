Golf fundraiser at Edgewood to benefit South Tahoe FC
STATELINE, Nev. — South Tahoe Football Club (STFC) announced its upcoming Golf Fundraiser at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, set to take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, with a noon shotgun start. This highly anticipated community event invites local golfers, businesses, and supporters to “Play for a Purpose” while enjoying one of the most scenic golf courses in the country.
The fundraiser is a play-your-own-ball format, perfect for all skill levels, and promises a day of enjoyment and giving back.
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
- Time: 12:00 PM Shotgun Start
- Location: Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, 100 Lake Parkway, Stateline, NV
- Format: Play-your-own-ball
Registration Options:
- 1-Some: $200/player
- 2-Some: $175/player
- 4-Some: $150/player
- Platinum 4-Some Sponsorship: $1,000 (includes recognition and perks)
All proceeds directly benefit South Tahoe FC, a nonprofit youth soccer organization dedicated to developing young athletes both on and off the field. Founded in 1986, STFC has been a pillar in the South Lake Tahoe community, promoting teamwork, leadership, and opportunity through the sport of soccer. To learn more, visit http://www.southtahoefc.com.
“This fundraiser is more than just a round of golf,” says the STFC team. “It’s about supporting our youth, growing the sport in the region, and bringing the community together in a meaningful way.”
Registration is now open at: https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/edgewood-locals-day-presented-by-south-tahoe-futbol-club. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
For sponsorship opportunities or more information, contact fundraising@southtahoefc.com.
