Golf wrap, ski overview on tap for last IVGID meeting of year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — In the last meeting of 2020 on Wednesday, the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will be receiving a golf course season wrap-up presentation as well as a ski season overview for the Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

General Manager Indra Winquest will also be giving a verbal update on progress made in the Ordinance 7 committee. Residents can find updates on the committee, as well as meeting minutes at https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/general-managers-committee-on-ordinance-7.

The board will also discuss cost estimates for the Burnt Cedar Pool project. After the board voted to move forward with a construction manager at-risk delivery method, the district interviewed companies and decided to go with CORE Construction. They are estimating a cost of about $5.3 million for the design that was presented to the board in November.

The board will also discuss executing a contract with TSK Architects for design services for the pool which would be $216,626, plus 10% contingency and $20,000 for permitting fees.

During the meeting, the board will also hear an update on capital improvement projects as well as give direction on which projects should be prioritized.

The board may also vote to possibly reallocate $45,000 from unallocated funds to the Slott Peak Court water main replacement project. In May of 2020, the board approved that project as well as a Martis Peak Road water main replacement project.

That project came in $45,000 under budget so that money was moved to unallocated funds.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be watched at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104.

To make a public comment, call 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099. The meeting ID is 921 1718 3174.