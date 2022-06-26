Good Sam group hosting car shows, camping package giveaway in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — The Good Sam Safe Ride program, who has provided safe rides for intoxicated drivers in the South Lake Tahoe area for 37 years, is hosting its annual deluxe camping package giveaway that includes a fully restored 1967 El Camino Chevrolet and 1957 Westerner Camper.

The group is hosting Classic Car Shows from 5-8 p.m. Fridays at Heavenly Village, including a Rolling Chrome/Tahoe Thunder show open to all on Friday through Monday, July 1-4. There will be shows on most Fridays into October.

The camping package will be given away on Oct. 16 and participants do not need to be present.

Raffle tickets may be purchased at any of the shows — $10 each, three for $20, eight for $50, 17 for $100 and 73 for $400 — or by mailing a check or money order to IGS, 636 Anita Drive, South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 96150 or over the phone by calling 530-541-7300.

For more information, visit goodsamsaferide.com or call the above number.