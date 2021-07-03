Good Sam Safe Ride raffles 1953 Chevy, camper

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Good Sam Safe Ride Program is celebrating 36 years of providing intoxicated drivers with another year of incredible raffle prizes.

This year, the grand prize is a 1953 Custom Chevy Pickup, fully restored with a 350 V8 engine, 700 transmission and lots of other extras. It is pulling a restored 1953 Empire camper.

There are nine other prizes available too.

The winners are announced on October 17, 2021 and winners don’t need to be present to win. Raffle tickets are sold for $10 each, 3 for $20, 8 for $50, 17 for $100 and 73 for $400.

The proceeds from the raffle allow the Good Sam Safe Ride Program to continue providing safe rides for intoxicated drivers in the Lake Tahoe area for free.





Tickets can be purchased with with a credit card by calling 530-541-7300.

To learn more, visit http://www.goodsamsaferide.com .