Good Sam Safe Ride raffles 1953 Chevy, camper
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Good Sam Safe Ride Program is celebrating 36 years of providing intoxicated drivers with another year of incredible raffle prizes.
This year, the grand prize is a 1953 Custom Chevy Pickup, fully restored with a 350 V8 engine, 700 transmission and lots of other extras. It is pulling a restored 1953 Empire camper.
There are nine other prizes available too.
The winners are announced on October 17, 2021 and winners don’t need to be present to win. Raffle tickets are sold for $10 each, 3 for $20, 8 for $50, 17 for $100 and 73 for $400.
The proceeds from the raffle allow the Good Sam Safe Ride Program to continue providing safe rides for intoxicated drivers in the Lake Tahoe area for free.
Tickets can be purchased with with a credit card by calling 530-541-7300.
To learn more, visit http://www.goodsamsaferide.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
East Fork Fire grows to 565 acres near Woodfords
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The East Fork Fire burning south of Gardnerville and east of Woodfords on the Carson Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest