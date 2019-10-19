Good Samaritans to raffle off restored convertible, camper combo

The International Good Samaritans Safe Ride Club 2019 Fundraising Vehicle Raffle drawing happens this weekend during the final car show of the season at Heavenly Village.

Some lucky person will win a fully restored red 1954 Ford convertible with a restored 1957 Westerner camping trailer hitched to the back at the drawing Sunday, Oct. 20.

The club has been selling raffle tickets for months and some may be available before the drawing.

Raffle winners do not need to be present and there are nine other prizes aside from the grand giveaway.

For information, call Tom Argo at 530-541-5300.