Gospel music, brunch collide at The Loft’s new event

Listen to live gospel music while indulging in an all-you-can-eat southern-style buffet at The Loft's newest weekly offering: Sunday Gospel Brunch.

"Enjoy an original take of fiery, soul-lifting Southern Gospel hymns, inspired from music dating back to the 1800s up to modern times while you brunch on our extensive buffet," states a press release from The Loft.

The establishment's latest event began Sunday, April 29, and continues this week with the same features on Sunday, May 6, beginning at noon.

"Praise the almighty and pass the biscuits, this is a must-see, must-eat attraction in South Lake Tahoe," continues the release.

Ashley Kepler and the Gospelettes — who have "taken standard spiritual hymns and arranged and modernized to suit The Loft's trendy atmosphere," according to the release — headlines Sunday Gospel Brunch's entertainment.

The buffet includes a build-your-own omelette station, chicken and apple sausage, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffle sliders, chicken and andouille sausage jambalaya, pasta salad and much more. There's also an option for a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar or bottomless mimosas.

Sunday Gospel Brunch costs $39.95 to attend. Reservations start at noon and are available through 3 p.m. Book tables at http://www.thelofttahoe.com or http://www.opentable.com.

The Loft is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe.

— Lake Tahoe Action