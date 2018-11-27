Gov. Brown appoints 2 new judges to El Dorado County Superior Court

There are two new judges on the bench in El Dorado County Superior Court.

Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Michael J. McLaughlin and Jamie L. Pesce to the court in October.

McLaughlin, 52, of is a South Lake Tahoe resident. He has been a partner at Feldman McLaughlin Thiel LLP in the Lake Tahoe area since 2011. He was a partner at Feldman, Shaw and McLaughlin LLP from 2007 to 2011 and an associate at Feldman Shaw LLP from 2001 to 2007 and at Feldman, Shaw and DeVore LLP from 1998 to 2001. Prior to that he was an associate at Porter, Groff and Lodwick from 1996 to 1998, at Robinson, DiLando and Whitaker from 1993 to 1995, at the Law Offices of Donald B. Caffrey in 1993 and at Girardi Keese from 1992 to 1993.

McLaughlin earned his law degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles and a bachelor's degree from Loyola Marymount University.

He fills the vacancy in Office 6 created by the retirement of Judge James R. Wagoner. McLaughlin is a Democrat.

McLaughlin now presides over department 4 of the South Lake Tahoe courthouse, handling civil, criminal, probate, juvenile and family law matters.

Pesce, a 39-year-old Folsom resident, previously served as a deputy district attorney at the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office since 2005. She was a sole practitioner and a research attorney at Orion Outdoor Media.

She earned her law degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Davis.

She fills the vacancy in Office 4 created by the retirement of Steven Bailey, who lost a bid for California attorney general. Pesce is a Republican.

Pesce now presides over the family law division, department 5, of the Main Street courthouse in Placerville.