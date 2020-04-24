Gov. Newsom launches program to feed at-risk seniors while energizing restaurant industry

California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday a “first in the nation” program that he says will help feed food-insecure seniors while also revitalizing a suffering restaurant industry.

Newsom said the new food delivery program begins immediately and is a partnership between counties, cities, tribes and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Only seniors who have had the coronavirus or have been directly exposed, who are at high risk of exposure or who are below federal poverty guidelines are eligible to receive meals three times a day, seven days a week.

The press release states the program is designed to help older and other adults at high risk from COVID-19 to stay home and stay healthy by delivering three nutritious meals a day at no charge, and provide essential economic stimulus to local businesses and workers struggling to stay afloat.

“This will allow for restaurants to start re-hiring people or keep people they have,” Newsom said in a press conference.

Newsom said local programs will get established in the next few days and there is no cap on how many meals are served. He estimated hundreds of thousands and maybe even a million meals might be served every day. He said there are about 5.7 million seniors in the state and 1.7 live alone.

Restaurants who participate will be reimbursed $16 for breakfast, $17 for lunch and up to $28 for dinner deliveries.

Newsom said the program will be supported by state and FEMA funds but local governments will also assist.

Newsom also said the meals will follow nutritional guidelines and should be locally sourced if possible to support state farms.