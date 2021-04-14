Gov. Sisolak says Nevada to be open 100 percent by June 1
Nevada Appeal
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday approved every business in every county in the state to be open at 100% capacity by June 1.
He said that includes eliminating some restrictions including social distancing.
But he said the mask mandate will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
Sisolak said he also will continue his plan to shift control over the restrictions from the state to the counties. He said that means the state will no longer be setting the requirements, counties will.
Some counties, he conceded, will open up on May 1 but he said they have to judge their own situation, which is likely very different from that of their neighbors.
Another exception, he said, is that the Nevada Gaming Control Board will continue to maintain control over the state’s gaming floors.
Reducing restrictions in most areas while keeping the mask mandate, “is a common sense bargain.”
At the same time, he said he is moving control over the reopening of school districts and charter schools to district officials. Effective May 1, school districts will have full authority to make those decisions, Sisolak said.
He said Nevada’s statistics have seen significant improvement since January with greatly reduced hospitalizations. Daily new cases have stabilized at their lowest level in nearly a year but there have been small increases that were expected as the state opened the economy. He said those increases, “do not present a threat.”
As more and more people over age 60 get vaccinated, he said the proportion of virus cases in those age groups continues to reduce.
He said key is to continue vaccinating as many people as possible. Nevada is now receiving 74,000 doses each week and that number is growing.
He said Nevada’s success continues to depend on everyone continuing to operate safely.
“Every resident has a stake in this,” he said adding that every Nevadan should get the vaccine when it is available to them.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
California re-opens enrollment for health insurance coverage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Monday re-opened enrollment for its state health insurance exchange, hoping more people will buy coverage now that the federal government is offering new assistance that could lower monthly premiums by $1,000 or more in some cases.