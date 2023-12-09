Government—By the people? For the people? (Opinion)

Ellie Waller

We’ve been called NIMBYs. We’ve been called “the noise”. We’ve been called the “vocal minority”. But really, we are community members who want a seat at the table to help determine how our communities look, feel, and function in the future. We’re given three minutes of public comment to persuade governing bodies that our perspectives have merit when the decisions seem foregone before these meetings have even begun. The public process is broken.

For over 20 years, I have participated in land use planning efforts, attending more meetings than I could begin to count and writing more letters than I care to recall. I was even selected as a resident representative to help craft Placer County’s Tahoe Basin Area Plan (TBAP), which was approved in 2017. That planning process and several others I’ve participated in, including the 2012 Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Regional Plan Update, have provided real opportunities to shape the future of the communities I’ve called home. Sadly, these agencies seem to have lost their way, and public input in recent years feels less appreciated and encouraged than ever.

Two major planning processes in Lake Tahoe fail to provide an open and transparent public participation forum—the Placer County Tahoe Basin Area Plan (TBAP) amendments and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) housing amendments.

Let’s start with the TBAP amendments. These changes to the Area Plan were developed over a 2+ year timeframe, based on the input of seven business and development community members. The public most affected was not invited to participate, and the resident-representative teams were not reengaged. The final decision took place in Auburn on Halloween, outside of the community that would be impacted. These meetings are not typically held at convenient times or locations, but I can’t think of a better way to discourage folks from attending than that.

What’s more is that new information was provided prior to the meeting on October 31st, but the public was not allowed to weigh in with additional comments (as is required by law). The original TBAP process was much more robust. The community brought forth recommendations, and compromises were made. But even then, Placer officials elected greater building heights by selecting the TRPA code maximum height of 56 ft in Kings Beach, not the 48 ft mountain-side and 36 ft lakeside recommendation brought forth by the resident teams. Still, at least we had the opportunity to be heard.

TRPA’s housing amendments have been in process longer, since 2019, but as far as I can glean, the public wasn’t invited or alerted until spring of 2023, when the amendments had already been formed by TRPA staff, consultants, and the Tahoe Living Work Group. Several members of the TRPA governing board have been downright disrespectful to the public and any comments against the amendments are

downplayed. It’s tough to find information about the amendments on the TRPA website and even their Frequently Asked Questions page doesn’t address some of the concerns that have been brought up.

To top it all off, the Placer TBAP and TRPA housing amendments have sown abounding confusion as they run in parallel processes. The amendments are similar but certainly not the same. Not only that, but the TRPA amendments could ultimately supersede the Placer TBAP and other basin-wide Area Plans. Who’s on first? I’m not sure.

The public participation and input process is broken. It’s nearly impossible to discuss complex topics in three minutes, the online webinars are controlled so you can’t even tell who is attending, and when you do show up, board and committee members (not all of them, but most) often discount your perspective.

The right thing to do is to POSTPONE adoption of the TRPA Housing Amendments until a meaningful public input process is completed. Come to the Governing Board meeting on December 13th or join online and let’s remind them that government should be by the people, for the people. We might be the noise, but it’s the noise that Governing Board members need to hear.

Ellie Waller is a Douglas County resident and former 20-year Tahoe Vista community member. She is a member and volunteer for Mountain Area Preservation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the Truckee Tahoe region for present and future generations.