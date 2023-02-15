Governments, nonprofits can apply for transportation enhancement funding
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting government and nonprofits to apply for federal transportation funds available through the Transportation Alternatives Program.
Through April 14, applications will be accepted for non-traditional, community-based transportation projects that improve safety, expand travel choices, and enhance the transportation experience. Eligible projects include planning, design, and construction of the following type of improvements:
- Bicycle, pedestrian, and non-motorized transportation facilities
- Traffic calming, lighting, and safety-related infrastructure
- ADA accessibility improvements
- Turnouts, overlooks, and scenic view areas
- Preservation of historic transportation facilities
- Recreational trails and rails to trails
- Safe Routes to School infrastructure and coordination
- Vulnerable road user safety assessments
- Vegetation management and removal of outdoor advertising
- Environmental mitigation related to storm water, water pollution prevention, wildlife crossings, and habitat connectivity
- Community improvement activities
- Micro-mobility projects, including bike and scooter share
These projects are intended to integrate modes and improve the cultural, historic, and environmental aspects of our transportation infrastructure.
Governmental and transportation agencies, tribal governments, school districts and individual schools and non-profit organizations can submit applications.
The Federal Highway Administration funding, administered by the Nevada Department of Transportation, cover up to 95% of project-related costs, with the remaining 5% provided by project sponsors as a local match.
TAP projects are selected via a competitive scoring process. For detailed information regarding eligibility, scoring criteria and application instructions, visit dot.nv.gov and search “Transportation Alternatives.”
