Governor Lombardo announces incoming Deputy Chief of Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Today, Governor Joe Lombardo announced Debi Reynolds as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff, following the upcoming retirement of Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Wells on January 3, 2025.

“At my request, Jim graciously returned to state service from his retirement two years ago to serve as my Deputy Chief of Staff and to help direct my budget,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “As Jim now returns to his well-deserved retirement, I want to thank him for his leadership and unwavering commitment to our state. Our office will miss him tremendously.”

“I’m pleased to announce Debi Reynolds as my incoming Deputy Chief of Staff,” said Governor Lombardo. “Throughout her career, Debi has served on nearly every level of state government, and I’m grateful for her willingness to bring her fiscal expertise to my office. We look forward to welcoming her in January.”

Reynolds currently serves as the Deputy Director for Fiscal Services at the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, where she provides oversight over fiscal, audit, budget development, and contracting activities. Reynolds has served the State of Nevada for more than 25 years, including a tenure as the Administrative Services Deputy with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health. Reynolds previously served in the Governor’s Finance Office as a budget analyst for multiple agencies and held a variety of positions with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health throughout her career.

Reynolds will begin the role on January 6, 2024.