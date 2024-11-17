Governor Lombardo renews Nevada’s commitment to shared stewardship with a five-year extension of the multi-agency agreement

RED ROCK CANYON, Nev. – Governor Joe Lombardo joined Nevada’s State and Federal land and resource management agencies to reaffirm the State’s ongoing commitment to the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement, a landmark interagency initiative aimed at protecting and restoring landscapes while reducing the risk and impact of catastrophic wildfires. The signing ceremony took place at the BLM Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, situated within the scenic Spring Mountains-Pahrump Shared Stewardship priority landscape, known for its rich natural and cultural resources.

“Wildfires don’t stop at jurisdictional boundaries, and neither does Nevada’s shared effort to create fire-resilient landscapes and communities,” said Governor Joe Lombardo “The success of the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement demonstrates that partnerships and collaboration are vital for advancing solutions that promote the sustainable health of Nevada’s critical resources. I extend my gratitude to our state and federal partners for reaffirming their commitment to cooperative land stewardship.”

The Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement is a joint effort by the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Nevada Department of Agriculture, Nevada Department of Wildlife, USDA Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Provided / DCNR

Through this strategic partnership, Nevada’s agencies are working together to protect the State’s communities, economies, infrastructure, and native wildlife by fostering healthier landscapes that are more resilient to wildfire, drought, invasive species, and other ecological threats. The renewal of this agreement sets ambitious new goals to treat or restore an increasing number of acres each year, calling for expanded collaboration across landscapes and continuing to prioritize vulnerable areas where wildfire risk remains high.

“We see time and again the threat catastrophic wildfires pose to communities, habitats, and native species. Catastrophic wildfires are a landscape-level threat, and it is our shared responsibility to build resilience and protect the landscape that sustains us all,” said Paul Souza, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proud of the work we’ve accomplished together with the State of Nevada, Tribes, and partner agencies– from investing over $4.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to restore native sagebrush habitat, to increasing the use of native seeds through the Nevada Native Seed Strategy and assisting with fuels and fire management. By working together, we are ensuring Nevada’s diverse landscapes will be protected for generations to come.”

Background on the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement

Originally signed in 2019, the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement is a joint effort by the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Nevada Department of Agriculture, Nevada Department of Wildlife, USDA Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to identify priorities for ecosystem restoration and wildfire risk reduction. Recognizing the importance of involving private landowners in landscape-level strategies, the Natural Resources Conservation Service joined the effort in 2020. This renewed commitment reflects the achievements made since the agreement’s inception and builds upon a multi-agency strategy to address Nevada’s most vulnerable landscapes. The collaborative projects led under this agreement aim to implement sustainable, on-the-ground actions that protect communities, restore natural resources, and promote economic stability across rural areas.

“It’s often been said that wildfires know no boundaries. Solutions shouldn’t either, and in that spirit, we’re honored to have been joined by the BLM, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and now the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in renewing our commitment with the State of Nevada for the next five years,” said Mary Farnsworth, USDA Forest Service Intermountain Regional Forester. “In signing this new Nevada Shared Stewardship agreement, I look forward to taking the next steps in our growing collaboration and protecting the state’s cherished landscapes and unique communities.”

Significant Project Accomplishments Across Nevada

Significant accomplishments have already been made by multi-agency teams across Nevada. For instance, in the Paradise priority landscape north of Winnemucca, federal, state, local and tribal partners and private landowners are leveraging their funding to eradicate annual invasive grasses that destroy wildlife habitat and livestock forage and fuel the spread of wildfire. In the Elko priority landscape, Shared Stewardship partners are creating fuel breaks to protect communities from wildfire, reseeding lands impacted by wildfire and partnering with the Te Moak Tribe to incorporate tribal knowledge and perspectives into land management. In the Sierra Front, not far from the state capital, partners are working to create healthier forests and protect communities by expanding treatments that proved their effectiveness in the recent Davis Fire.

To learn more about the Nevada Shared Stewardships Agreement, visit the Nevada Division of Forestry website: https://forestry.nv.gov/natural-resource-management/shared-stewardship .