Grading and digging season opens May 1

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) is reminding Lake Tahoe residents, property owners, and project managers that the grading and digging season for permitted projects in the Tahoe Basin begins May 1.

Grading and digging work are confined to drier months to protect Lake Tahoe’s famed water clarity from sources of erosion and sediment. Working in dry conditions prevents soil compaction and stops loose soil and mud from washing away from project sites or into roadways, storm drains, waterways, and the lake.

During the grading season, May 1 through October 15, soil work can proceed in dry conditions but is prohibited when a project area is covered with snow, when ground is saturated, muddy, or unstable, and during periods of precipitation.

Although all grading is prohibited in wet conditions, not all digging requires a permit. More information is available at trpa.gov/applications-forms under Grading.