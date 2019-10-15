Grading, digging season ends today at Lake Tahoe

A traffic snarl earlier this year near at Stateline due to US Highway 50 underground construction.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is reminding residents and contractors that the annual grading and digging season for permitted projects at Lake Tahoe ends on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after which all construction sites must be appropriately winterized.

TRPA requires all construction sites to be winterized by Oct. 15 to reduce the water quality impacts associated with winter weather.

These restrictions on digging and grading are in place to help prevent sediment from washing into Lake Tahoe and its tributaries and harming water quality in the region.

Site winterization requirements are available online at http://www.trpa.org/wp- content/uploads/Winterization-Guidelines.pdf.

TRPA can approve grading season exceptions for projects on a case-by-case basis if a public health, safety, or water quality emergency exists.

Some limited activities do not require TRPA approval, even outside the grading season, including:

Up to three cubic yards of soil disturbance that is not part of a larger project, if completed within 48 hours and if the site is stabilized to prevent erosion.

Paving, if all grading and base compaction is already completed.

Exempt Activities listed in section 2.3 of the TRPA Code of Ordinances.

